Charli XCX Crashes Australia’s Albums Chart for First No. 1

Charli XCX crashes Australia’s albums chart for her first No. 1.

The British artist and producer debuts atop the ARIA Albums Chart with Crash (Atlantic/Warner), her fifth studio set.

The collection, the best-selling album of the week on vinyl, is the followup to Charli’s lockdown set from 2020, how i’m feeling now, which peaked at No. 37, and it’s her second Top Ten after Charli, which reached No. 7 in 2019.

Following the announcement of a 2023 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand, Ed Sheeran’s latest leader = (equals via Atlantic/Warner) lifts 8-2, while his previous albums ÷ (up 17-8) and X (reentering the chart at No. 42) also enjoy spikes.

The general onsale started Wednesday (March 25) for Sheeran’s The Mathematics Tour, which is slated to kick off Feb. 2, 2023 at Sky Stadium in the NZ capital, Wellington. Since the tour was announced, promoters Frontier Touring added new dates for Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Homegrown pop veteran Vanessa Amorosi flies into the ARIA Top 10 with City Of Angels (Scream Louder/MGM), slotting in at No. 7. It’s Amorosi’s fourth Top Ten LP, and first since Hazardous went to No. 7 in 2009. In the lead-up to release, Amorosi performed a mini-set at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Also new to the chart this week are releases from Sydney singer and songwriter Josh Pyke (To Find Happiness at No. 17 via Wonderlick/Sony), and Brighton, England rapper ArrDee (Pier Pressure at No. 20 via Universal).

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal) stays hot as it enters a tenth non-consecutive week at No. 1. According to ARIA, “Heat Waves” joins a club of five songs to reach that benchmark: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You (1992), Sandi Thom’s “I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair)” (2006), LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” (2011) and Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” (November 2021).

And finally, Machine Gun Kelly makes his first appearance on the ARIA Top 50 in two years with “Maybe” (Interscope/Universal), his collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon. It’s new at No. 38, the pop-punk artist’s first appearance on the chart since 2020’s “Maybe.”

“Maybe,” which appears on MGK’s new album Mainstream Sellout, out today, is the highest debut on the latest ARIA Chart.