Central Cee Overtakes Tears For Fears In U.K. Albums Chart Race

After leading the midweek survey with "The Tipping Point" (Concord), '80s legends Tears For Fears have to settle for second place.

Central Cee
Central Cee Courtesy of WMG

In a well-paced U.K. chart race, Central Cee’s 23 (via Central Cee) pulls ahead at the last turn for the hip-hop artist’s first leader.

Born in Shepherd’s Bush, London, Central Cee (real name Oakley Neil H T Caesar-Su) goes one better with 23, the rapper’s sophomore mixtape, which debuts at No. 1. A year earlier, his debut Wild West went to No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

After leading the midweek survey, ‘80s legends Tears For Fears have to settle for second place with The Tipping Point (Concord).

It’s the first full album of original material for Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith since 2005, and it’s the band’s first U.K. Top 5 appearance since 1993’s Elemental went to No. 5. The Tipping Point finishes the week as the U.K.’s best-selling vinyl release.

Further down the list, Avril Lavigne enjoys a No. 3 debut for Luv Sux (Parlophone), her seventh studio album. It’s the Canadian pop singer’s best effort on the U.K. chart since 2007’s The Best Damn Thing went all the way to the top.

Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr bags his highest-ever solo appearance with Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG). The album, which combines his previous Fever Dreams EPs with new works, is new at No. 4, eclipsing his previous solo best, No. 7 for 2018’s Call The Comet.

Finally, Australian rock band Gang of Youths fly into the Top 10 with Angel in Realtime (Warner Records), their third studio album. Angel is new at No. 10, and becomes the London-based Sydney outfit’s first title to chart in the U.K.

The Official U.K. Charts are published late Friday, local time. 

