New Around the World: Central Cee’s ‘Doja’ Debuts in Top 20 of Global Charts

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts have sported their share of international hits in which genres and cultures collide. In one of the latest such examples, British rapper Central Cee pooled composite overseas influences and scores a top 20 debut with “Doja.”

The track arrives at No. 13 on Global Excl. U.S. (dated Aug. 6) and No. 19 on the Global 200 with 28.7 million streams worldwide in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate. Released July 21, the song takes cues from three American hitmakers: its title references Doja Cat (who currently boasts four charting global hits) and the track’s beat samples Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” featuring Gwen Stefani, a No. 2 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2001.

Add some viral lyrics in the song’s central refrain and Central Cee has mounted his highest-charting song yet. His previous Global 200 history amounts to a week at No. 200 with “Obsessed With You” last September. That song also spent 10 weeks on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, reaching No. 91.

Meanwhile, of the first-week clicks for “Doja,” 24.6 million, or 85%, were from outside the U.S., explaining the song’s higher debut on the Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Central Cee leads several notable global chart debuts, followed in the Global 200’s upper quarter by DuKi’s “Givenchy” (No. 21 Global Excl. U.S.; No. 40 Global 200) and Billie Eilish’s “TV” (Nos. 25 and 34) and “The 30th” (Nos. 50 and 91).

DuKi, an Argentine rapper with a rising list of global hits, logged his two previous chart entries alongside Bizarrap (“YaMeFui”) and Quevedo (“Si Quieren Frontear”) — who together rule both global charts for a second week with “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52.” That collaboration is now one of just two songs with non-English-language lyrics that have tallied multiple weeks atop either global chart, joining Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” which ruled the Global 200 for three weeks and the Global Excl. U.S. ranking for five in 2020.