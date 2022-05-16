Cat Burns Challenges Harry Styles for U.K. Singles Chart Crown

Harry Styles has had the U.K. singles chart crown all to himself for six weeks with “As It Was.” Cat Burns could end his streak right there.

Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart week, the south Londoner’s sleeper hit “Go” is trailing Styles’ leader by just 2,000 chart sales.

Kendrick Lamar makes a big impression on the First Look chart as three tracks from Mr Morale & The Big Steppers eye the Top 10.

With “United In Grief” (No. 3), “N95” (No. 4) and “Die Hard” (No. 6), the U.S. rapper has the three hottest releases on the chart blast, the maximum allowed from one artist album.

Also soaring high on the chart blast is Sam Ryder, who represented the U.K. at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with “Space Man.”

The TikTok star finished the competition at No. 2 with 466 points, behind only the Ukraine’s winner Kalush Orchestra, whose song “Stefania” benefitted from an avalanche of public votes to finish the competition with 631 points.

Ryder’s Eurovision entry flies 78-8 on the U.K. chart blast following his impressive showing at the Grand Final in Turin, Italy on the weekend.

If it keeps its momentum, it would mark Ryder’s first Top 1, and the first U.K. Eurovision entry to land in the top tier since Scooch’s “Flying The Flag (For You)” back in 2007.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday.