Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Cardi B, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, More

The most-recent Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting pedigree, from the charts dated July 11, featured Cardi B’s “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

The most recent July 11-dated challenges featured the following questions:

Will Cardi B’s “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk, debut in the top five of next week’s Billboard Hot 100?

Answer: No, it debuted at No. 13 on the July 16-dated Hot 100.

And: Next week will mark one year on the Billboard Hot 100 for The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s “Stay.” It has spent its entire run in the top 20 and all but two weeks in the top 15 — will it spend its birthday in the top 15?

Answer: No, it spent its 52nd week at No. 16.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

How many songs from Beyoncé’s album Renaissance will be on next week’s Hot 100: 10 or more, or nine or fewer?

And: Will Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” continue its climb into the top five of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.