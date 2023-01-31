×
Camilo & Camila Cabello’s ‘Ambulancia’ Music Video Drives Song to No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Originally released in September 2022, the song zooms to the top after its visual premiered.

After the release of Camilo and Camila Cabello‘s music video for “Ambulancia,” the collaboration returns to Billboard’s Feb. 4-dated Hot Trending Songs chart at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 20-26.

“Ambulancia” was released Sept. 6, 2022, alongside Camilo’s full-length album De Adentro Pa Afuera. The album peaked at No. 28 on the Top Latin Albums chart dated Sept. 24, 2022.

Now the album’s latest radio single (it concurrently debuts at No. 17 on Tropical Airplay), the video for “Ambulancia” premiered Jan. 24 and features starring roles from both performers.

“Ambulancia” bows ahead a slew of new releases, led by Chloe’s “Pray It Away,” which starts at No. 2. Released Jan. 27 but teased beginning on Jan. 25, “Pray” is the first taste of Chloe’s debut studio album, In Pieces, due in March.

Zara Larsson’s new single, “Can’t Tame Her,” follows at No. 3, while songs from new LPs and EPs by Trippie Redd, Quevedo and Ice Spice round out the top 10.

