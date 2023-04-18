Camila Return to Latin Pop Airplay Top 10 With ‘Fugitivos’: ‘Going Into the Studio Is a Roll of the Dice’

Recently reunited Mexican trio Camila are back in the top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart as “Fugitivos” rallies 23-9 on the ranking dated April 22. It’s the group’s first top 10 since 2014, and their first top 10 following the return of Samo Parra, who departed in 2013 to launch his solo career. The trio (Mario Domm, Pablo Hurado and Samo Parra) got back together in January.

“Going into the studio is a roll of the dice,” lead singer Mario Domm tells Billboard. “We are very surprised to be back on the top 10 on Latin Pop Airplay!”

“Fugitivos” was composed by Domm and Mexican singer/songwriter Ale Zéguer, produced by Domm alongside guitarist Pablo Hurtado, and released March 31 via Sony Music Latin. The 23-9 surge arrives in its second week on the chart thanks to its sizable 934% increase in audience impressions, to 2 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 13, according to Luminate — the biggest percentage gain of the week.

“We were inspired by life and the stories that surround us,” Domm recalled of writing the track. “We wrote ‘Fugitivos’ by the sea, during a creative session with Ale Zéguer. We would like for people to listen to the song and feel it like a ray of sunshine on one of those cloudy days.”

“Fugitivos” marks Camila’s highest-charting hit in more than 13 years, when “Perdón,” released when the act was a duo of Domm and Hurtado, peaked at No. 8 in November 2014. One other top 10 without Samo preceded, the No. 2-peaking “Decidiste Dejarme” in June 2014. The then-two-man band scored four other entries on Latin Pop Airplay, none of which reached the top 10 (“Quédate” earned the group a No. 12 high in February 2015).

As the band is back to its original formation, Camila score their highest entry with all founding members since “De Qué Me Sirve La Vida” reached No. 7 in March 2012.

“Flowing with the music matters a lot to us,” Samo adds. “As is knowing that after 10 years, people are still faithful to that essence of Camila in its original set up.”

In total, Camila have amassed 14 top 10s (three out of those hitting No. 1) among their 19 Latin Pop Airplay career entries, dating back to their first, the No. 8 high “Abrázame” in 2006. In retrospect, however, the Mexicans charted their first No. 1 hit with “Mientes,” which held atop the ranking for 10 consecutive weeks during Feb-May 2010.

“Definitely meeting again has been a great process!” guitarist Hurtado mused. “There were tears from the moment we first sang the chorus, goosebumps and lumps in our throats included. Getting together has been something wonderful. We are already looking forward to performing live and singing with our audience. We are fugitives of the ego, time passed, and we made it.”