Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Grab Top U.K. Debut With ‘Miracle’

Miley Cyrus takes the plaudits once again on the U.K. singles survey with “Flowers” (via Columbia), while a throwback rave tune roars to a fast start.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding grab the highest new entry on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Miracle” (Columbia), their latest collaboration.

The trance track bows at No. 3, for Harris’ 29th and Goulding’s 12th top 10 hit. Also, it’s their third — and peak position — as a duo following 2012’s “I Need Your Love” (No. 4) and 2014’s “Outside” (No. 6).

Meanwhile, a string of singles score top 10 peaks this week — Rema’s “Calm Down” (up 6-5 via Mavin), Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings” (7-6 via Harbour Artists & Music), Libianca’s “People” (8-7 via 5K), and Strandz’s “Us Against The World” (Relentless), which gives the London rapper his first-ever U.K. top 10 entry.

Further down the list, British hip-hop artist Digga D lands his 13th top 40 with “Energy” (Black Money), new at No. 19.

Mae Muller, the U.K. entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, is enjoying positive early feedback from her homeland. Muller’s “I Wrote A Song” (Capitol) debuts at No. 30, for her highest chart position as a solo artist. According to the Official Charts Company, it’s the first U.K. Eurovision entry to debut inside the top 40 since Blue’s “I Can,” which peaked at No. 16 back in 2011.

At the top of the tally, published March 17, “Flowers” secures a ninth week at No. 1. Its parent album Endless Summer Vacation starts at the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart, giving the U.S. pop star a rare chart double. Album tracks “River” (No. 16) and “Jades” (No. 27) mark their entries on the national singles survey.