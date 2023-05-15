Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Extend U.K. Chart ‘Miracle’ For Fifth Week

It’s another chart miracle in the U.K., as Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s throwback rave number bags a fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Miracle” (via Columbia) is once again the most-streamed track of the week in the U.K., with 5.1 million plays, to lord over the chart published May 12.

“Miracle” becomes Goulding’s longest-running U.K. leader, surpassing the four-week stretch at the summit for her 2015 hit “Love Me Like You Do.” It’s still some way off the eight-week reign of Harris’ 2018 hit “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa.

Holding at No. 2 on the latest tally is U.S. artist David Kushner’s viral effort “Daylight” (Miserable Music), while Ed Sheeran‘s former leader “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic) lifts 6-3, to complete the podium.

In the week that Sheeran’s Subtract album bows at No. 1 on the national albums chart, for his sixth straight leader, three tracks from it impact the singles chart, led by “Eyes Closed”.

Further down the list, “Boat” sails into the top 40 for the first time at No. 15, while new single “Curtains” opens at No. 16, lifting Sheeran’s tally of U.K. top 40 singles to 60. “Curtains” slowed in the second half the week, having set an early top 10 pace.

After becoming the first K-pop girl group to crack the top 10 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, FIFTY FIFTY continues to fly with “Cupid” (ATTRAKT). It’s up 9-8, for a new peak.

Finally, in the wake of the coronation of of King Charles III, a protest song enters the U.K. top 10. The Krown Jewelz’ “Scrap The Monarchy” (Pegging Prince) starts at No. 9, for the week’s highest new debut. The punk act typically goes by the name the K**ts, which has landed pre-Christmas top 10s in each of the past three years.

