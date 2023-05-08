Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Extend ‘Miracle’ Streak on U.K. Chart

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding keep the good times rolling, as “Miracle” (via Columbia) rules the U.K. survey for a fourth non-consecutive week.

The throwback ‘90s club tune continues to rack-up a market-leading volume of streams, bagging 5.4 million over the latest chart cycle, the Official Charts Company reports.

“Miracle” matches Goulding’s 2015’s release “Love Me Like You Do” for her longest reigning U.K. leader. It’s still a month off equalling Harris’ eight-week reign with “One Kiss,” his 2018 collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, David Kushner’s “Daylight” (Miserable Music) holds at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published May 5, while Libianca’s Afrobeats sensation “People” (5K) lifts 4-3.

Another club tune dances up the chart this week — Switch Disco’s “React” (Relentless) featuring Ella Henderson, and sampling Robert Miles’ mid-’90s dream-house classic “Children”. “React” lifts 8-7, for a new high.

Close behind, “Cupid” (Attrakt) opens its wings and gives K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty a new chart high — and a piece of history. The slick pop production flies 18-9, giving the four-piece honors as the first K-pop girl group to crack the U.K. top 10.

Blackpink has set all manner of records, and accumulated eight U.K. top 40 appearances along the way. However, their best effort on the national singles tally is No. 17 for “Sour Candy,” their 2020 collaboration with Lady Gaga. Blackpink does, though, boast a No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart with 2022’s Born Pink, and a No. 2 best for 2020’s The Album.

Finally, London rapper Nines grabs his first U.K. top 10 as “Tony Soprano 2” (Warner Records) lifts 11-10. It’s one of three numbers from his new album Crop Circle 2 to make an impression on the top 40, as “Calendar” opens at No. 19 for the highest debut on the latest survey, while “Favela” featuring J Styles is new at No. 34, lifting Nines’ tally of U.K. top 40 hits to five.

