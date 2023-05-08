×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Extend ‘Miracle’ Streak on U.K. Chart

"Miracle" steams ahead with a market-leading 5.4 million streams.

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Courtesy of The Lede Company

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding keep the good times rolling, as “Miracle” (via Columbia) rules the U.K. survey for a fourth non-consecutive week.

The throwback ‘90s club tune continues to rack-up a market-leading volume of streams, bagging 5.4 million over the latest chart cycle, the Official Charts Company reports.

Related

Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra at 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music: 'Thank You for Trusting My Vision'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Calvin Harris

David Kushner

Ella Henderson

See latest videos, charts and news

“Miracle” matches Goulding’s 2015’s release “Love Me Like You Do” for her longest reigning U.K. leader. It’s still a month off equalling Harris’ eight-week reign with “One Kiss,” his 2018 collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, David Kushner’s “Daylight” (Miserable Music) holds at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published May 5, while Libianca’s Afrobeats sensation “People” (5K) lifts 4-3.

Another club tune dances up the chart this week — Switch Disco’s “React” (Relentless) featuring Ella Henderson, and sampling Robert Miles’ mid-’90s dream-house classic “Children”. “React” lifts 8-7, for a new high.

Close behind, “Cupid” (Attrakt) opens its wings and gives K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty a new chart high — and a piece of history. The slick pop production flies 18-9, giving the four-piece honors as the first K-pop girl group to crack the U.K. top 10.

Blackpink has set all manner of records, and accumulated eight U.K. top 40 appearances along the way. However, their best effort on the national singles tally is No. 17 for “Sour Candy,” their 2020 collaboration with Lady Gaga. Blackpink does, though, boast a No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart with 2022’s Born Pink, and a No. 2 best for 2020’s The Album.

Finally, London rapper Nines grabs his first U.K. top 10 as “Tony Soprano 2” (Warner Records) lifts 11-10. It’s one of three numbers from his new album Crop Circle 2 to make an impression on the top 40, as “Calendar” opens at No. 19 for the highest debut on the latest survey, while “Favela” featuring J Styles is new at No. 34, lifting Nines’ tally of U.K. top 40 hits to five.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad