Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Eye ‘Miracle’ U.K. No. 1

Miracles do happen.

After several weeks staring at the U.K. chart summit, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” (Columbia) lifts into top spot on the chart blast.

“Miracle” leaps over Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (Columbia), which holds at No. 2, and Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic), down 1-3, to take top spot on the Official Chart Update.

It’s tight at the top. According to the Official Charts Company, just 2,000 chart units separate the top three at the midweek stage.

In its three weeks on the chart, “Miracle” has never gone higher than No. 2, thanks to the 10-week unbroken reign by “Flowers,” which came to an end last Friday (March 31).

If it does capture the crown when the Official Chart is published late Friday (April 7), “Miracle” would give Harris his 11th No. 1, and first since “Promises” with Sam Smith in 2018; and Goulding her fourth U.K. chart leader. As a pair, Harris and Goulding previously landed hits with 2012’s “I Need Your Love” (peaking at No. 4) and 2014’s “Outside” (No. 6).

“Miracle,” a throwback rave tune, enjoys a lift following the release of an official music video, and a new “Church Version” featuring Goulding’s vocals recorded in St. Bartholomew The Great, London’s oldest surviving church.

Further down the midweek list, Jisoo is on track to become the first member of BlackPink to land a solo U.K. top 40 hit with “Flower” (Interscope). It’s new at No. 29 on the chart blast. With “Flower” and its ME two-pack, Jisoo became the last of her bandmates, after Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, to release a solo project.

Finally, Tyler, The Creator could nab a fourth top 40 with “Dogtooth” (Columbia). It’s new at No. 37 on the Chart Update.

