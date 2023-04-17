Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Extend ‘Miracle’ U.K. Chart Reign

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s U.K. chart miracle continues to play out as their hit single locks-up a second week at No. 1.

The throwback rave tune “Miracle” (via Columbia) holds off Libianca’s rising Afrobeats track “People” (5K) for its second cycle atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published April 14. “People” lifts 4-2 for its peak position, ahead of Ed Sheeran’s former leader “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic), which holds at No. 3.

The highest new entry on the latest survey belongs to Drake, as “Search & Rescue” (OVO/Republic Records) bows at No. 5. Drizzy’s latest track, which includes the voices of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, is the Canadian singer and rapper’s 38th top 10 entry in the U.K.

As expected, Lewis Capaldi enjoys a sales spark following the release of his new Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now. The Scottish singer and songwriter sees three tracks climb the U.K. top 40 — “Forget Me” (up 45-8), “Pointless” (reenters at No. 17), and “How I’m Feeling Now” (up 37-24), all via EMI, while his debut 2019 LP Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent gains 17-4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

David Guetta scores a 46th top 10 appearance with “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (Parlophone), the EDM star’s collaboration with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. It’s new at No. 26 on the OCC’s singles tally. The bouncing tune, which samples Haddaway’s 1993 house hit “What Is Love,” becomes Anne-Marie’s 17th top 40 appearance and Leray’s second.

There’s a new K-pop girl group in the U.K. top flight. South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty make their first top 40 appearance with “Cupid” (WM Korea), new at No. 34. The four-piece comprises Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio, and was formed last year by South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT.

Finally, U.S. country star Morgan Wallen now has his first U.K. top 40 single, as “Last Night” (Republic Records) improves 59-35 in its sixth week on the survey. It’s lifted from his Billboard 200 leader One Thing At A Time, which scraped into the U.K. top 40 last month at No. 40.

