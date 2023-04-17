Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Set to Extend ‘Miracle’ U.K. Chart Run

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding aren’t ready wrap their “Miracle” run on the U.K. singles chart.

The banging retro number leads the race for what would be a third consecutive week at No. 1, though the competition is heating up.

“Miracle” leads two newcomers on the OCC’s First Look chart, which ranks singles based on sales and streaming activity from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle. As previously reported, Goulding bagged her first U.K. chart double last week, with “Miracle” extending its reign and her solo LP Higher Than Heaven starting atop the national albums survey.

Meanwhile, U.S. TikTok star David Kushner is ready and set for his first U.K. top 10 chart appearance, as “Daylight” starts at No. 2 on the chart blast. It’s a “surprising highest new entry,” notes the Official Charts Company, compilers of the U.K.’s charts. Regardless of where it lands, the track should eclipse the No. 39 best for 2022’s “Miserable Man,” Kushner’s only top 40 appearance to date.

Lewis Capaldi has felt the love following the release of his Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, with three singles and his debut album all climbing the U.K. charts last Friday (April 14). There’s quick early movement for “Wish You The Best,” the lead single from the Scottish artist’s forthcoming third album. The track is set to arrive at No. 3 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan is eyeing a third solo top 10 appearance, as “Heaven” vaults 21-9 on the chart blast. “Heaven” is the lead single from Horan’s forthcoming album The Show, set for release June 9.

Finally, Post Malone’s foray into pop with “Chemical” should net the U.S. singer and rapper a 20th top 40. It’s new at No. 12 on the chart blast.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (April 21).

