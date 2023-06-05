Calvin Harris And Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ Streak Continues In U.K.

The chart miracle that is Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s EDM hit is showing no signs of letting-up in the U.K.

“Miracle” (via Columbia) retains top spot on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published June 2, for an eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1.

That feat equals Harris’ all-time reign over the U.K. survey, matching the eight weeks “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa spent at the summit back in 2018.

Meanwhile, David Kushner’s viral hit “Daylight” (Miserable Music) holds at No. 2, while Afrobeats artist Rema’s “Calm Down” (Mavin) completes the podium, up 5-3 for a new high.

Loreen’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest-winning entry “Tattoo” (Polydor) continues to stick around, logging a third week in the top 10. The Swedish singer’s pan-European hit dips 4-10.

The highest new entry on the latest survey belongs to J Hus, as “It’s Crazy” (Black Butter) arrives at No. 15. “It’s Crazy” is the East London rapper’s first taste of new music as a lead artist in three years. With its lofty debut, the hip-hop artist earns his 13th U.K. top 40 appearance.

Taylor Swift is on the rise once again, thanks to the release of Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) (via EMI). A trio of tracks make a dent — the maximum allowed under the Official Charts Company’s singles chart criteria — led by “Karma,” this week’s big gainer thanks to a new cut featuring rising rapper “Ice Spice”. It’s up 67-12, while “Hits Different” bows at No. 18 and “Snow On The Beach,” which features additional lines from guest artist Lana Del Rey, reenters the top 40 at No. 24.

Also new to the chart is Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” (Warner Records), lifted from the forthcoming Barbie movie soundtrack. It drops in at No. 20, for Lipa’s 23rd U.K. top 40 appearance.

Finally, as news of Tina Turner’s death spread the globe, fans paid their respects by listening to the rock legend’s greatest hits. The late singer’s signature song “The Best” (Parlophone) reenters the U.K. chart at No. 25, having peaked at No. 5 in 1989, while her comeback smash from 1984, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” returns at No. 35. “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is Turner’s highest-peaking solo track in the U.K., reaching No. 3. Turner died May 24 at the age of 83.

