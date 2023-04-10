Calvin Harris And Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ Dances to No. 1 In U.K.

A dance music miracle has seized the U.K. singles chart.

Four weeks into its chart journey, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s throwback rave tune “Miracle (via Colombia) climbs 3-1, for its first stint at the summit.

With its unlikely climb, Harris now boasts an 11th U.K. No. 1 and Goulding a fourth. Also, it’s their first as a duo, and third top 10 after 2012’s “Need Your Love” (No. 4 peak) and 2014’s “Outside” (No. 6). “Miracle” led at the midweek stage and completes the chart race in top spot.

The last time Harris checked in at the chart penthouse was 2018 with “Promises,” featuring Sam Smith, while Goulding last scaled the chart in December 2019 with the English singer’s cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

According to the Official Charts Company, Harris, the Scottish EDM DJ and producer, now moves into eighth place in the all-time list of artists with No. 1s, pulling away from Eminem and Elton John (with 10 each).

Goulding, meanwhile, draws level with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and Rita Ora among British female solo artist leaders. Just two artists are above her on the list, the OCC reports: Jess Glynne (seven No. 1s) and former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl (five).

The Official U.K. Singles Chart podium is completed by two former leaders, Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” (Columbia), unchanged at No. 2; and Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic), down 3-1.

Further down the list, rising pop star Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (Epic) lifts 13-12, its equal peak position. “Red Flags” is the top trending song in the U.K. right now, the OCC reports.

The highest new entry on the latest chart, published April 7, belongs to BlackPink singer Jisoo, with her debut solo single “Flower” (Interscope). It’s new at No. 38. With that debut, Jisoo becomes the first member of the K-pop girl group — which also includes Rosé, Lisa and Jennie — to bag a solo U.K. top 40 hit.

Finally, former Odd Future rapper Tyler, The Creator bags his fourth top 40 appearance, as “Dogtooth” (Columbia) sneaks inside the top tier. It’s new at No. 39, making its appearance following the “Estate Sale” deluxe reissue of Call Me If You Get Lost.

