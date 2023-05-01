Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ Wins Nail-Biting U.K. Chart Race

You can call it a tight, a nail-biter, or “miraculous,” but the result is the same — Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are back at the U.K. chart summit.

Harris and Goulding’s “Miracle” (via Columbia) lifts 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for a third non-consecutive week, doing so just 267 chart units ahead of David Kushner’s “Daylight” (Miserable Music), according to the Official Charts Company. Kushner’s viral hit lifts 3-2 for a new high, while Lewis Capaldi‘s former leader “Wish You The Best” (Vertigo) is down 1-3, completing the podium.

The close call for “Miracle” is one for the record books, placing it in the all-time list.

You won’t find many narrower margins in the 68 years of Official Chart history, though few races have come down to the wire quite like the 2007 photo-finish which saw Timbaland’s “The Way I Are” pull ahead of Kate Nash’s Foundations by just 16 copies.

Also notable on the latest chart, published April 28, is Switch Disco’s “React” (Relentless), which lifts 12-8 for the dance act’s first appearance in the U.K. top 10. The track features vocals from Ella Henderson and samples from Robert Miles’ classic mid-‘90s house number “Children.”

Just missing out on the top 10 is London rapper Nines with “Tony Soprano 2” (Warner Records), new at No. 11. It’s his first top 20, and third top 40 appearance overall. And it’s the week’s top debut.

Further down the list is The Weeknd and Future‘s latest collaboration, “Double Fantasy” (Republic Records), lifted from the Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol. It’s new at No. 14.

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is flapping it wings with “Cupid” (ATTRAKT) up 26-18, while David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (Parlophone), which interpolates Haddaway’s ‘90s club classic, improves 23-19.

Meanwhile, HStikkytokky and General G bag a top 40 debut with “Twust” (Hstikkytokky & General G), new at No. 21 and Raye’s Flip A Switch” (Human Re Sources) leaps 48-35, thanks to new remix featuring Coi Leray.

Finally, Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj crack the top 40 with “Alone” (Republic Records), sampling Alice Deejay’s 1999 house track “Better Off Alone.” It’s new at No. 37, for Petras’ second top 40, following last year’s leader “Unholy,” with Sam Smith; and Minaj’s 42nd.



