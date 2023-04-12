Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ Set For Second U.K. Chart Crown

Just maybe, a miracle can happen twice. That’s what Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will be hoping, as “Miracle” (via Columbia) leads the U.K. chart race for what would be a second week at No. 1.

The throwback rave tune last Friday (April 7) climbed to the summit for the first time, a feat that saw Harris pass Elton John and Eminem on the list of artists with the most U.K. leaders (11), taking eighth place.

Goulding, meanwhile, equals Rita Ora and Geri Halliwell’s four No. 1s by a British female solo artist, and stands to snag a relatively rare chart double, should her new LP Higher Than Heaven debut atop the albums chart.

“Miracle” holds at No. 1 on the Official Chart Update, ahead of “People” (5k) by Afrobeats star Libianca, which is set to rise 4-2, for what would be its peak position. Ed Sheeran’s former leader “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic) is on track to complete the podium, holding at No. 3.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data published by the Official Charts Company, Drake is on course for the highest new entry with “Search & Rescue” (OVO/Republic Records). It’s new at No. 7 on the chart blast. If “Search & Rescue” holds its spot, the Canadian hip-hop star would earn a 38th U.K. top 10 single.

Also set for a top 40 splash is David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt” (Parlophone). The EDM cut, a reimagining of Haddaway’s 1993 number “What Is Love,” is new at No. 25 on the chart blast.

And finally, U.S. country star Morgan Wallen is eyeing his first ever U.K. top 40 single with “Last Night” (EMI). The track, lifting from Wallen’s Billboard 200 chart champion One Thing At a Time, is on track for a No. 40 bow.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday (April 14).

