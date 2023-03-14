Calvin Harris And Ellie Goulding Eye ‘Miracle’ Debut On U.K. Chart

It might take a miracle to halt Miley Cyrus’ reign over the U.K. singles chart. Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding could have just the thing.

The all-British collaboration “Miracle” (via Columbia), a throwback to ‘90s warehouse raves, dropped last Friday (March 10) and is dancing to a fast start on the national survey.

“Miracle” debuts at No. 4 on the Official U.K. Chart Update, and is set to become Harris’ 29th and Goulding’s 12th top 10 singles, and their third as a duo. The pair previously landed hits with 2012’s “I Need Your Love” (peaking at No. 4) and 2014’s “Outside” (No. 6).

The top of the chart update looks no different from recent weeks. Cyrus “Flowers” (Columbia) is the midweek leader, and looks set to land a ninth consecutive week at No. 1, while its parent Endless Summer Vacation, has a strong grip on the U.K. albums chart race. If matters stay as they are, Cyrus will bag a U.K. chart double later in the week. The U.S. pop star also looks to enter the singles chart with “River” (No. 13) and “Jaded” (No. 29), for what would be Cyrus’ 22nd and 23rd top 40 appearances.

An unchanged top three on the singles chart update sees PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records) and the Weeknd’s “Die For You” (Republic Records/XO) hold positions No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, while Afrobeats artist Libianca could snag a new high with “People” (5K), up 10-6.

Finally, the U.K.’s entrant to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Mae Muller, is enjoying early support in her homeland with “I Wrote A Song” (Capitol). It’s on target for a No. 24 debut for what would be the 25-year-old singer’s first-ever solo charting single in the U.K.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday.