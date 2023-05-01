Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ Eyes Fourth Week at U.K. Chart Summit

It remains tight at the top of the U.K. singles chart race, as Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding‘s “Miracle” (Columbia) holds a slim advantage over David Kushner’s “Daylight” (Miserable Music).

“Miracle,” the throwback trance tune, edged out “Daylight” last week for a third non-consecutive week atop of the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

When the sales and streams were tallied, just 267 combined units separated the two best-sellers at week’s end.

It’s a similar story this time, with less than 2,000 combined units splitting the pair in the early part of the latest chart cycle, the Official Charts Company reports.

Libianca’s Afrobeats hit “People” (5K) completes the podium on the chart blast, up 4-3.

London rapper Nines is poised to make a splash on the singles survey, thanks to the release of his fourth album, Crop Circle 2. Three tracks from it — the maximum allowed under the OCC’s rules — are set to enter the top 40, led by “Tony Soprano 2” (No. 9), “Calendar” (No. 17) and “Highly Blessed” featuring Skrapz and Wretch-32 (No. 25), all via Warner Records. “Calendar” is poised to be the best-placed debut and the only new release in the top 20.

K-pop’s latest girl group to grab the limelight, Fifty Fifty, is on the rise with “Cupid” (ATTRAKT). After improving 26-18 last week, the tune is closing-in on a top 10 appearance, lifting to No. 13 on the chart blast.

Also on the way up is David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (Parlophone), which interpolates Haddaway’s ‘90s club classic. After climbing 23-19 last week, it’s set to go even higher, to No. 15.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday (May 5).

