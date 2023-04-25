Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Eye ‘Miracle’ Return to U.K. Chart Summit.

After succumbing to a fast-finishing Lewis Capaldi last week, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding could produce another U.K. chart miracle.

The British duo’s rave-throwback number “Miracle” (via Columbia) returns to No. 1 on the midweek U.K. chart, and remains on track for a third non-consecutive week atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Capaldi broke the streak last Friday when “Wish You The Best” (via Vertigo) overhauled “Miracle,” after trailing at the midweek stage.

The next-best chart performer is David Kushner’s viral hit “Daylight” (Miserable Music), which lifts 3-2 on the Official Chart Update and is set for a new peak position.

Libianca’s TikTok-fueled Afrobeats hit “People” (5K) completes the midweek podium, up 4-3, while Capaldi’s latest recording looks likely to slip 1-4.

Another dance track is shaping for a top 10 finish. Switch Disco and Ella Henderson’s “React” (Relentless) rises 14-9, for what would be a new peak position in its 12th week on the chart. “React” samples from the late DJ and producer Robert Miles’ classic mid-‘90s house track “Children.”

Based on midweek sales and streaming data captured by the Official Charts Company, three singles are poised for top 20 debuts on the next weekly survey. Nines’ “Tony Soprano 2” (Warner Records) is set to start at No. 11 for the week’s top new entry; The Weeknd and Future’s collaborative number from HBO series The Idol, “Double Fantasy” (Republic Records), is close behind at No. 12; and social media star HStikkytokky and General G are poised to bow at No. 16 with Twust (Hstikkytokky & General G).

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (April 28).