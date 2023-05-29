Lana Del Rey’s ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ Scores U.K. Top 10 Debut

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding enter a seventh non-consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Miracle” (Columbia), while Lana Del Rey enjoys a chart miracle of her own.

“Miracle,” the throwback rave number, is once again the most-streamed song in the U.K., as it becomes Harris’ second-longest reigning single in his homeland, passing the six-week streak for “We Found Love” with Rihanna and “Promises” with Sam Smith. It’s just one week from equaling the Scottish EDM star’s longest reign, the eight-week run for “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa.

The seven-week stretch for “Miracle” sees Goulding rise up the all-time ranks. Other female acts to enjoy seven weeks at No. 1 include Cher with “Believe” and the Spice Girls with “Wannabe.”

The highest debut this week belongs to Lana Del Rey, whose “Say Yes To Heaven” (Polydor) starts at No. 9. Originally recorded in 2012, “Say Yes” failed to secure a spot on any Del Rey album. The somber tune sat on the shelf until it was leaked in recent years and made its own journey on TikTok. It’s Del Rey’s sixth top 10 appearance, and first solo U.K. top tier entry since “Born To Die” also hit No. 9 in 2012.

Eurovision 2023 is in the books, but a trio of songs from the annual song festival continue to fly high on the U.K. chart.

Following a record-setting week for Eurovision on the Official U.K. Chart, the 2023 champion, Sweden’s Loreen, sees her winning song “Tattoo” (UMG International) dip 2-4; Finland’s Käärijä’s “Cha Cha Cha” (WM Finland) down 6-15, and Great Britain rep Mae Muller’s “I Wrote A Song” (Capitol) down 9-18.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Tattoo” is the first Eurovision entry to spend two consecutive weeks in the U.K. Official Singles Chart top 5 in 27 years. The last to do so was Australia-born U.K. contestant Gina G’s “Ooh Ahh…Just A Little Bit,” which logged nine consecutive weeks in the top 5 back in 1996, including a one-week stint at No. 1.

Finally, Australia’s pop princess Kylie Minogue bags her 52nd U.K. top 40 with “Padam Padam” (BMG). The electro pop tune new at No. 26, on the chart, published May 26, for the Melbourne pop veteran’s highest-charting song in her adopted homeland since “Into The Blue” hit No. 12 back in 2014. “Padam Padam” is the most-downloaded song of the week in the U.K., for top spot on Official Singles Sales Chart and Download Chart.

