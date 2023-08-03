Hot 100 First-Timers: Byron Messia Arrives With Burna Boy Collab ‘Talibans II’

Byron Messia is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker, as a new remix of his breakthrough hit “Talibans” — updated to “Talibans II” with Burna Boy — debuts on the Aug. 5-dated chart at No. 99.

The remix, released July 21 through Ztekk/Simple Stupid/Geffen/Interscope Records, opens with 7.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 26%), 4.2 million U.S. streams (up 136%) and less than 1,000 downloads sold (up 187%) in the July 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Messia’s original solo version, released Jan. 20, has been climbing Billboard’s charts since early July. This week, it rises 16-15 on Rap Airplay, 29-26 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, 33-31 on Rhythmic Airplay and 36-32 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

(All versions of the song are combined for one singular listing on Billboard’s charts.)

Messia, who was born in Jamaica and is based in Saint Kitts and Nevis, is a newcomer to Billboard’s charts. “Talibans” is his first song to chart. In June, he scored his first overall chart appearance, when his collection No Love, featuring the track, debuted at No. 8 on Reggae Albums. The set hits a new No. 3 high on the latest list.

Before No Love, Messia released six albums: Different Perspectives (in 2017), Top 10 (2017) (2017), Byron Messia (Top 2018) (2020), S.I.G.H. (2020), HitsTapes (2020) and Pills Nd Pain (2021).

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, from Nigeria, expands his Billboard chart history with “Talibans II.” It marks his third appearance on the Hot 100, after his featured turn on Justin Bieber’s “Loved By You” in 2021 (No. 87 peak) and “Last Last” in October (No. 44 peak). He also boasts 30 entries on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart since the survey originated last year, the second-most after Asake (32). “Last Last” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on that chart, the second-longest reign after Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” (48 weeks).