BTS Returns to No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Yet to Come,’ Debuts 2 Other Songs From ‘Proof’

BTS scores its third No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 18), powered by Twitter, as “Yet to Come” soars to the summit.

The song reigns with 7.8 million Twitter mentions, surging by 222%, according to Twitter, following its release June 10 on the group’s new LP Proof (which is set to launch on next week’s June 25-dated album listings).

BTS topped the inaugural Hot Trending Songs chart in October with “Permission to Dance” and then ruled with “Butter” for a record-setting 20 weeks. (The only other songs to top the tally so far are SB19’s “Bazinga” for seven weeks, and Ha Sung-woon and BTS member Jimin’s “With You,” for five.)

BTS also debuts two tracks on Hot Trending Songs, both — like “Yet to Come” — from Proof: “Run BTS,” at No. 5, and “For Youth,” at No. 19. The former earns the group its fifth top five hit and sixth top 10, extending the group’s records in the chart’s brief history in both categories.

Meanwhile, BTS has now charted eight songs on the survey since its inception, surpassing ENHYPEN’s seven for the most among all acts so far.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

