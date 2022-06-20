BTS Blasts In Atop Global Excl. U.S. Chart, Harry Styles Rebounds to Top of Global 200

BTS‘ “Yet to Come” soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, becoming the group’s record-extending sixth leader on the list. It’s from the South Korean superstars’ new album Proof, which premieres at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds for a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Plus, BTS’ “Run BTS,” also from Proof, and Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” open in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10. Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, “Yet to Come” debuts at No. 2 and Joji’s ballad and Bad Bunny’s “Efecto” are also new to the tier.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

BTS Bounds In at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

BTS’ “Yet to Come” roars in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart with 96.5 million streams and 42,000 sold in territories outside the U.S. in the June 10-16 tracking week.

The song is the group’s record-padding sixth Global Excl. U.S. No. 1 since the chart began. Here’s a recap:

“Dynamite,” eight weeks at No. 1, starting Sept. 26, 2020

“Life Goes On,” one week, Dec. 5, 2020

“Butter,” five weeks, June 5, 2021

“Permission to Dance,” one, July 24, 2021

“My Universe,” with Coldplay, one, Oct. 9, 2021

“Yet to Come,” one to-date, June 25, 2022

Further, BTS (which is going on a self-described “hiatus”) banks its record-extending 17th week atop Global Excl. U.S.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops to No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. after a record 10 weeks at No. 1; Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill,” renewed via its sync in Netflix’s Stranger Things, dips from its No. 2 high to No. 3; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” retreats 3-4 after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” holds at No. 5 after hitting No. 4.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, BTS’ “Run BTS,” also from Proof, debuts at No. 8 with 33 million streams and 19,000 sold outside the U.S. Thanks to “Yet to Come” and “Run BTS,” the group ups its count to nine top 10s on the chart.

Plus, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” debuts at No. 9 on Global Excl. U.S. (33.9 million streams, 1,000 sold). The ballad marks the first appearance on the chart for the Japanese-born singer-songwriter, who originally broke through as a comedian/personality on YouTube (helping build buzz for Baauer’s 2013 viral smash, and a five-week No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, “Harlem Shake”).

‘As It Was’ Tops Global 200 for 10th Week

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” returns for a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. It’s just the second song to reign for double-digit weeks so far, after The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” dominated for 11 frames beginning last August.

BTS’ “Yet to Come” debuts at No. 2 on the Global 200, becoming the act’s ninth top 10; Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” descends to No. 3 a week after surging to No. 1; and Bad Bunny boasts the next two songs on the chart, as “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, falls 3-4 after hitting No. 2 and his unaccompanied “Tití Me Preguntó” drops to No. 5 from its No. 4 best.

Additionally, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” debuts at No. 6 on Global Excl. U.S., marking his first top 10, and Bad Bunny’s “Efecto” rises 12-9, becoming his 12th top 10 – and the seventh from his Un Verano Sin Ti album.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 25, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 21). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.