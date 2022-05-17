BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Debuts on Hot Trending Songs Chart – Ahead of Its June Release

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS‘ Jimin spend a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated May 21), powered by Twitter, with their collaboration “With You.” The track holds at the summit with 3 million Twitter mentions in the May 6-12 tracking week, according to Twitter. It’s just the third song to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 since the chart began last October, following BTS’ “Butter” (20 weeks) and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven).

It’s a notable week on the chart overall for BTS, thanks to Jimin’s duet, “Butter,” other solo hits for the group’s members – and the Hot Trending Songs debut of a BTS song not even released so far, the aptly titled “Yet to Come.”

BTS and its solo members combine to claim the top six spots on Hot Trending Songs for a second week. “Butter” ranks at No. 2, followed by JIN’s “Yours” (No. 3) and “Super Tuna” (No. 4), Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive”(No. 5) and V’s “Christmas Tree” (No. 6).

Plus, BTS scores its sixth entry to-date on the survey, as its unreleased track “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” debuts at No. 14. The group announced May 6 that the song is the lead single from its album Proof, due June 10.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, Vietnamese singer-songwriter Son Tung M-TP scores his first chart entry with “There’s No One at All” at No. 13, after the track’s official video premiered April 28. The song is his first official English-language release.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to – as especially highlighted this week by the entrance of BTS’ forthcoming single.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.