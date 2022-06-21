BTS Holds Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Yet to Come,’ Bounds to Top 5 With ‘For Youth’

BTS‘ “Yet to Come” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 25), powered by Twitter, becoming the group’s second multi-week leader.

The track leads with 8.1 million Twitter mentions in the June 10-16 tracking week (up 4%), according to Twitter. As previously reported, parent album Proof launches at No. 1 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for an album by a group in 2022.

The song is BTS’ record-extending third No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, which began last October, after “Butter” (20 weeks on top) and “Permission to Dance” (one).

BTS also ranks at Nos. 2, 5 and 18 and the chart with “Run BTS,” “For Youth” (both from Proof) and “Butter,” respectively. “For Youth” flies 19-5 in its second week on the chart, earning BTS its sixth top five hit, extending its mark for the most among all acts so far.

Most Top Five Hits on Hot Trending Songs Chart:

6, BTS

3, SEVENTEEN

2, BE:FIRST

2, ENHYPEN

2, JIN

2, Dimash Kudaibergen

2, Lisa

2, Mew Suppasit

2, NCT DREAM

2, Stray Kids

“For Youth” also earns BTS its record-extending seventh Hot Trending Songs top 10.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

