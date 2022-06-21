BTS Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Proof’ Debut

BTS vaults from No. 50 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 25), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a 21st total week on top, and for the first time since last August, thanks to the opening week success of the South Korean superstars’ new release, Proof.

The album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 314,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The act adds its sixth No. 1, as the set starts with the year’s biggest week for an album by a group, both in units earned and album sales (266,000 sold). The only larger week in 2022 has been the debut frame of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000 units, of which 330,000 were in album sales; June 4).

BTS concurrently debuts two songs from Proof on the Billboard Hot 100: “Yet to Come” and “Run BTS,” at Nos. 13 and 73, respectively. The arrivals up BTS’ career total to 25 Hot 100-charting entries.

With its 21st week at No. 1 on the Artist 100, BTS extends its record for the most weeks spent on top among duos/groups, and surpasses Adele for the fourth-most weeks at the summit among all acts. Taylor Swift leads with 50 weeks in command, followed by Drake (36) and The Weeknd (28).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.