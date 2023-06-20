BTS’ ‘Take Two’ Soars In at No. 1 on Both Billboard Global Charts

BTS’ “Take Two” bounds in at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 24). The song, released in honor of the South Korean pop superstars’ first decade as a group, is BTS’ record-extending seventh leader on each list.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Two’ = No. 1 on Global 200

BTS’ “Take Two” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 60.2 million streams and 64,000 sold worldwide from its release June 9 through June 15.

The song is BTS’ record-padding seventh Global 200 No. 1; Bad Bunny is next with three leaders. Here’s a recap:

“Take Two,” one week at No. 1 to-date, June 24, 2023

“My Universe,” with Coldplay, one, Oct. 9, 2021

“Permission To Dance,” one, July 24, 2021

“Butter,” two weeks, beginning June 5, 2021

“Life Goes On,” one week, Dec. 5, 2020

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, one, Oct. 17, 2020

“Dynamite,” four, beginning Oct. 3, 2020

BTS also becomes the first act to have sent a new song to No. 1 on the Global 200 each year since the chart originated in 2020. (Mariah Carey is the only other act to have led Global 200 lists dated in all four years, thanks to her perennial classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”)

“Take Two” is a 10th-anniversary nod to BTS’ “second chapter” and an “ode to their fans,” according to a statement from HYBE. Even ahead of its commercial release, it topped Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart.

Eslabon Armada and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” drops to No. 2 on the Global 200, following five weeks at No. 1 starting in April; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” rebounds 5-3, after reaching No. 2; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rises 6-4, after 12 weeks at No. 1 starting in January; and Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” rebounds 5-4, three weeks after it opened at No. 1.

BTS Also ‘Take’s Top Spot on Global Excl. U.S.

BTS’ “Take Two” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 54.3 million streams and 48,000 sold outside the U.S. June 9-15.

As on the Global 200, the track is BTS’ record-extending seventh Global Excl. U.S. No. 1; BLACKPINK follows with three. Here’s a rundown:

“Take Two,” one week at No. 1 to-date, June 24, 2023

“Yet To Come,” one, June 25, 2022

“My Universe,” with Coldplay, one, Oct. 9, 2021

“Permission To Dance,” one, July 24, 2021

“Butter,” five weeks, beginning June 5, 2021

“Life Goes On,” one, Dec. 5, 2020

“Dynamite,” eight, beginning Oct. 3, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS is the only act to have ranked at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S. each year since the chart began in 2020.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” holds at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., two weeks after it became the first song originally performed in Japanese to top the tally; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” pushes 5-3, after four weeks at its No. 2 best; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” ascends 6-4, following 13 weeks at No. 1 (tying Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the chart’s longest rule); and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” falls 3-5, after two weeks on top starting in May.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Bizarrap and Peso Pluma’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” falls to No. 6, a week after it hit No. 1.

