BTS’ ‘Take Two’ Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart Ahead of Release

BTS’ “Take Two” is already No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, ruling the June 10-dated list despite not yet being available commercially.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running May 26-June 1.

“Take Two” is scheduled for release June 9. It was announced May 30 and will help commemorate the band’s 10th anniversary; the group debuted on June 13, 2013.

Once released, the song will mark BTS’ second song of 2023, following “The Planet,” which appeared on multiple Billboard charts dated May 27, including Digital Song Sales, where it bowed at No. 6.

“Take Two” is BTS’ fourth No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs since it began in 2021 and first since “Yet to Come” in June 2022.

“Take Two” reigns over “The Teacher” from Foo Fighters’ new album But Here We Are. “The Teacher” premiered May 30, ahead of the album’s June 2 debut, and the 10-minute track reaches Hot Trending Songs at No. 2.

Stray Kids’ “Youtiful,” meanwhile, appears at No. 3 ahead of the group’s June 2 premiere of new album 5-Star, and Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s new collaboration “The Hillbillies” reaches No. 4. NCT DREAM’s “Rewind” bows at No. 5.

