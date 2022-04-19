BTS, SB19, ENHYPEN & More Highlights From the Hot Trending Songs Chart’s First 6 Months

Happy half-birthday to Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart!

As the survey, powered by Twitter, reaches its 26th week, Billboard looks back at some of its notable highlights so far.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ rules inaugural ranking: Foreshadowing K-pop’s steady success on the chart, BTS ruled the initial tally, dated Oct. 30, with “Permission to Dance.” The song soared in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2021.

BTS replaces itself at No. 1: A week later, BTS replaced itself at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs with “Butter.” To-date, BTS is the only act to succeed itself atop the ranking. “Butter” has ruled for 18 of the chart’s 26 total weeks.

SB19 becomes second act to hit No. 1: SB19‘s “Bazinga” rose to No. 1 on the Dec. 11-dated Hot Trending Songs chart, as the act joined BTS as the only acts yet to lead the list. “Bazinga” reigned for seven total weeks in December and January.

ENHYPEN charts three tracks simultaneously: For two consecutive weeks on Hot Trending Songs (Oct. 30 and Nov. 6), ENHYPEN posted three simultaneous entries. The only other act to land that many songs on the chart at once is BTS, who has placed five songs at a time on six occasions.

The act with the most total Hot Trending Songs hits is …: ENHYPEN! The group has sent seven entries onto Hot Trending Songs so far. BTS follows with five, while Anitta and Stray Kids boast four each. MONSTA X, NCT U, Harry Styles and TREASURE have each placed three songs on the chart.