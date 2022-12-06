RM Claims Top 3 Spots on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Multiple songs from RM’s new album Indigo premiere on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Dec. 10, as fans discussed the tracklist and the album’s teasers prior to its Dec. 2 release.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday.

RM claims the entire top three, led by “No.2,” with Park Ji-yoon, at No. 1. It’s followed by “Forg_tful,” with Kim Sa-wol, and “Lonely” at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The tracklist for the album was announced Nov. 24, spurring discussion on Twitter before the songs had even been heard.

Further appearances are possible for the 10-song tracklist following the album’s first full week of release.

The highest non-RM appearance belongs to Arcangel and Bad Bunny, whose “La Jumpa” starts at No. 4. The high-profile collaboration was released on Nov. 30, and even after just two days of tracking toward the Dec. 10-dated Billboard charts, the song also debuts at No. 20 on the Hot Latin Songs list.

The remainder of the top 10 also features songs from 1st.One, Metallica, J-Hope and Stray Kids.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.