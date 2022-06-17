BTS Blasts to No. 1 In Australia With ‘Proof’

Just days after announcing an indefinite hiatus, BTS are crowned on the Australian albums chart with Proof (BigHit Entertainment/ING).

The K-pop superstars now have a third leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, following studio sets Map Of The Soul: Personal (from 2019) and Map Of The Soul: 7 (2020).

Spanning 48 tracks, including the new song “Yet to Come,” Proof is available with a third, physical disc featuring several unreleased demos of solo and group tracks.

Earlier in the week, BTS broke ARMY hearts when Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced they would embark on their solo careers, capping a remarkable decade-long run which has seen the pop outfit conquer charts around the globe.

New at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart, for the week commencing June 20, 2022, is In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation/Universal), the third studio album from Australian singer and songwriter Vance Joy. The “Riptide” star led the chart with both previous albums, Dream Your Life Away (2014) and Nation of Two (2018). In Our Own Sweet Time has been three years in the making, during which time Joy (real name James Keogh) relocated to Spain.

Prolific Melbourne psychedelic-rock outfit King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard reenter the chart at No. 4 with Omnium Gatherum (Virgin Music/Universal) following its release on vinyl. Omnium Gatherum dropped on digital formats in April and is the band’s 20th studio album.

British singer George Ezra digs a third ARIA Top 10 with Gold Rush Kid (Columbia/Sony), new at No. 10. It’s the followup to 2018’s Staying at Tamara’s, which peaked at No. 7, and Wanted On Voyage, which hit No. 4 in 2014.

Meanwhile, Kate Bush wins the Australian singles chart race for a second week with “Running Up That Hill” (Warner). The 1985 hit, lifted from the English singer’s Hounds of Love album, finds fresh legs thanks to its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Finally, the highest new entry on the ARIA Singles Chart belongs to Joji with “Glimpse Of Us” (Warner). It’s new at No. 4, for the Japanese-Australian singer-songwriter’s career high. “Glimpse Of Us” follows the 2020 album Nectar which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.