BTS Claims Top Two Spots on Hot Trending Songs Chart, MONSTA X Debuts In Top 10

BTS commands the top two positions on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Dec. 4), powered by Twitter, thanks to its former Billboard Hot 100 leaders “Butter,” at No. 1, and “My Universe,” with Coldplay, at No. 2.

“Butter” reigns for a fifth week with 4.5 million Twitter mentions in the tracking week, which ran from Friday Nov. 19 through Thursday, Nov. 25. The song took home the trophy for favorite pop song at the American Music Awards, which aired Nov. 21 on ABC, while BTS also won for artist of the year and favorite pop duo or group. Plus, as announced Nov. 23, “Butter” is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

“My Universe” follows on Hot Trending Songs with 1.5 million mentions (up 114%) in the period, after the groups performed the collaboration on the AMAs.

BTS has now ruled the weekly iteration of Hot Trending Songs for all six weeks of the chart’s existence; the South Korean stars’ “Permission to Dance,” also a former Hot 100 No. 1, led the inaugural list (dated Oct. 30).

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere in the Hot Trending Songs top 10, MONSTA X’s “Rush Hour” debuts at No. 9. The track is from the group’s new EP, No Limit, released Nov. 19.

Among other Hot Trending Songs debuts, Stray Kids’ “Christmas EveL” enters at No. 15, with its parent EP of the same name having arrived Nov. 29, and Mark Tuan’s “Last Breath” bows at No. 16 following its Nov. 12 release.

Plus, Stylers and the BTS Army teamed up to help Jungkook debut at No. 20 with his cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling.” The BTS member surprised fans with his version of the track in October.

Keep visiting Billboard.com to check out the constantly evolving rankings, and check back Tuesdays for each weekly chart.