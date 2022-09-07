All Seven Members of BTS Have Now Scored Solo Hits on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

On Billboard’s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 10), powered by Twitter, BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” scores a third week at No. 1 after its second full week of release.

“Pink Venom” became the first track to debut at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs two weeks earlier, ahead of its official Aug. 19 release. It concurrently spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It also debuts at No. 36 on the Pop Airplay chart, marking BLACKPINK’s second entry on the survey, after “Ice Cream,” with Selena Gomez, hit No. 21 in 2020.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, Balming Tiger, Omega Sapien, bj wnjn and Mudd the student’s “Sexy Nukim,” featuring BTS’ RM, debuts at No. 5, marking the highest arrival of the week and earning all five credited artists their first billed appearances on the chart.

Thanks to “Sexy Nukim,” all seven members of BTS have now scored solo hits on Hot Trending Songs. Along with RM, J-Hope has charted with “More” and “Arson” (both No. 1); Jimin with “With You,” with Ha Sung Woon (No. 1); Jung Kook with “Stay Alive” and “Left and Right,” the latter with Charlie Puth (Nos. 2 and 3 peaks, respectively); Jin with “Yours” and “Super Tuna” (Nos. 3 and 4); Suga with “Girl of My Dreams,” with Juice WRLD, and “That That,” with PSY (Nos. 18 and 3); and V with “Christmas Tree” (No. 4).

As a group, BTS has scored three No. 1s on Hot Trending Songs, the most among all acts dating to the chart’s October 2021 start, including its record 20-week leader “Butter.”

Among other new entries on the latest chart, IVE’s “After Like” debuts at No. 7, marking the group’s third visit, after “Eleven” (No. 4 peak, December) and “Long Dive” (No. 9, April). “After Like,” also up to No. 9 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, notably incorporates the instrumental hook of Gloria Gaynor’s 1979 disco classic and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “I Will Survive.”

BE:FIRST likewise lands its third entry on Hot Trending Songs, as “Scream” arrives at No. 16. The group’s two previous charted titles, “Gifted.” and “Bye-Good-Bye,” both hit No. 3, in December and May, respectively. “Scream” is the lead single from the group’s debut LP BE:1, released Aug. 29, and debuted at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 after the song’s arrival in July.

Plus, SHINee’s KEY notches his first solo entry on Hot Trending Songs, as “Gasoline” debuts at No. 17. The song is the title track and lead single from KEY’s second full-length, released Aug. 30. In a recent interview with Billboard, KEY explained why he made “Gasoline” the first single:

“It was difficult to pick a title track [single]. While we were looking for and discussing songs, there wasn’t one that stood out to me so I spoke with the writers [and producers] Kenzie and Moonshine as well to ask them to write the title track. Everything was in my brain. I explained the instrumental that I wanted, literally, with my mouth [makes beat sounds] and imitated the sounds. I explained all the concepts of the music video. And they made it into “Gasoline.”

Billboard's Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard's other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they're listening to.

