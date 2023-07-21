BTS’ Jung Kook Lands Top 10 Debut In Australia With ‘Seven’

BTS star Jung Kook just misses out on his first solo chart crown in Australia, as “Seven” starts at No. 2.

Featuring rapper Latto, “Seven” (via ING/Universal) arrives on the ARIA Chart, published July 21, behind Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Virgin Music Australia/Universal), which races away for its sixth non-consecutive week at No. 1.

That’s easily the best solo effort for the K-pop superstar, who featured on Charlie Puth’s 2022 release “Left And Right,” peaking at No. 19 on the national tally. Latto’s previous best was a No. 6 peak for 2021’s “Big Energy” featuring DJ Khaled.

Also new to the ARIA Singles Chart is Billie Eilish, with “What Was I Made For?” (Interscope/Universal) from the soundtrack to the Barbie movie, which has opened in theaters countrywide. “What Was I Made For?” debuts at No. 8, for the U.S. pop star’s 14th top 10 single in these parts, a collection that includes her chart-leader from 2019, “Bad Guy.”

Two other Barbie numbers are on the climb this week: “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and AQUA (up 42-23) and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” (up 40-27), both via Atlantic/Warner.

Australian pop artist Troye Sivan bags his 12th top 50 single with “Rush” (EMI), lifted from his forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other, slated to drop in October. “Rush” is new at No. 12, and not far from his career best chart position, a No. 10 peak for 2014’s “Happy Little Pill.”

It’s all Taylor Swift on the ARIA Albums Chart as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (via Universal) retains top spot for a second week. A week ago, Swift’s third and latest “Version” LP replaced her own Midnights album at the summit, a handover never seen before on the Australian chart.

The two-week stint for Swift’s recorded Speak Now album eclipses the one-week reign for its original, from 2010, ARIA reports.

The highest debut on the albums tally belongs to legendary Australian artist Tina Arena, whose new set Love Saves (Positive Dream/ADA) starts at No. 2. Arena now boasts nine top 10 albums, including No. 1s for 1994’s Don’t Ask and 1997’s In Deep. Earlier this year, Arena was the inaugural recipient of Rolling Stone Australia’s Icon Award, which she received during a ceremony in Sydney.

Swift secures three of the top 5, with Midnights holding at No. 3 and Lover unchanged at No. 4.