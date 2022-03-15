×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS, Jung Kook, Suga & JIN Highlight Top of Latest Hot Trending Songs Chart

Plus, Anitta, Kihyun and TREASURE all enter the latest weekly list.

BTS
BTS Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ “Butter” extends its mark for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, reigning for a 13th week on the March 19-dated survey.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Related

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Collab Debuts on Hot Trending Songs Chart | Billboard News

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Anitta

BTS

Jin

See latest videos, charts and news

“Butter” leads with 3.2 million mentions on Twitter in the March 4-10 tracking week, a 22% drop, according to Twitter.

BTS and its members solo occupy the top four spots on the latest chart, as Jung Kook‘s “Stay Alive,” produced by fellow BTS member Suga, lifts 3-2 with 1.3 million mentions, down 14%, while JIN‘s “Yours” and “Super Tuna” rank at Nos. 3 (1 million mentions) and 4 (992,000), respectively.

The week’s top debut belongs to Anitta, whose “Girl From Rio,” featuring DaBaby, starts at No. 13 (538,000 mentions), buoyed by concurrent buzz around her forthcoming album of the same name and voting for the Latin AMAs, to be held April 21. “Girl From Rio” is nominated for favorite video, while Anitta is up for favorite social artist.

The week’s other Hot Trending Songs debuts are by Kihyun (“Voyager,” No. 18; 216,000 mentions) and TREASURE (“Darari,” No. 20; 149,000).

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad