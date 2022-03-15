BTS, Jung Kook, Suga & JIN Highlight Top of Latest Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS’ “Butter” extends its mark for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, reigning for a 13th week on the March 19-dated survey.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

“Butter” leads with 3.2 million mentions on Twitter in the March 4-10 tracking week, a 22% drop, according to Twitter.

BTS and its members solo occupy the top four spots on the latest chart, as Jung Kook‘s “Stay Alive,” produced by fellow BTS member Suga, lifts 3-2 with 1.3 million mentions, down 14%, while JIN‘s “Yours” and “Super Tuna” rank at Nos. 3 (1 million mentions) and 4 (992,000), respectively.

The week’s top debut belongs to Anitta, whose “Girl From Rio,” featuring DaBaby, starts at No. 13 (538,000 mentions), buoyed by concurrent buzz around her forthcoming album of the same name and voting for the Latin AMAs, to be held April 21. “Girl From Rio” is nominated for favorite video, while Anitta is up for favorite social artist.

The week’s other Hot Trending Songs debuts are by Kihyun (“Voyager,” No. 18; 216,000 mentions) and TREASURE (“Darari,” No. 20; 149,000).

