BTS’s Jung Kook Is Challenging For U.K. Crown With ‘Seven’

BTS‘s Jung Kook is enjoying a healthy start to his solo career in the U.K., where “Seven” (via BigHit Entertainment) is challenging for the chart title.

Featuring U.S. rapper Latto, “Seven” is just 2,000 chart sales behind the leader on the midweek chart, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood).

“Seven” could go where no member of BTS has gone before – to the summit of the U.K. singles survey.

All seven members of the K-pop phenomenon – Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jung Kook, RM, V and J-Hope – have shared solo material, with Jimin setting the bar with a top 10 for “Like Crazy” (peaking at No. 8); he separately landed a top 40 hit with “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” hitting No. 30. Bandmate j-hope was the first member of BTS to secure a U.K. top 40 single, with his J. Cole collaboration “On The Street” peaking at No. 37.

All told, BTS has accumulated nine U.K. top 40 singles, including four top 10s (with a No. 3 best for 2020’s “Dynamite,” plus “Butter” and “My Universe” with Coldplay, both from 2021). Two BTS titles have led the national albums chart.

Dave and Central Cee’s hip-hop hit “Sprinter” has proven hard to beat. It’s reigned over the Official U.K. Singles Chart for six consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish is making a play for the top 10 with “What Was I Made For?” (Interscope), lifted from the Barbie movie soundtrack. If it holds its position, “What Was I Made For?” will give the U.S. pop star her ninth top tier appearance.

Finally, J Hus is poised to make a noise on the U.K. chart, thanks to the release of his third and latest album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard.

His current single “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic) with Drake is unmoved at No. 4, while album cuts “Militerian” with Naira Marley (No. 21) and “Masculine” with Burna Boy (No. 22), both via Black Butter, are set for top 40 debuts.

All will be revealed when the Official Chart is published late Friday, July 22.