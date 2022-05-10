BTS, Jimin, Suga, Jin & Jungkook Monopolize Top Six Spots on Hot Trending Songs Chart

“With You” by Ha Sung-woon and BTS‘ Jimin rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated May 14), powered by Twitter, as BTS or its solo members rank in each of the survey’s top six positions.

The song tallied 4 million Twitter mentions in the April 29-May 5 tracking week, according to Twitter, up 71% from its debut week when it launched at No. 2.

“With You” is the fourth title to top Hot Trending Songs since the chart began in October. It follows BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” which led the inaugural ranking, the group’s “Butter” (a record 20 weeks at No. 1) and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven weeks on top).

“With You” is the first solo Hot Trending Songs entry for the respective Wanna One and BTS members – as Jimin becomes the first artist to reign both with a group and as a soloist.

BTS’ “Butter” places at No. 2 on Hot Trending Songs and PSY’s new single “That That,” featuring BTS’ Suga, debuts at No. 3. The collab concurrently enters at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the latter list, PSY scores his fifth career entry and first since “Daddy,” featuring CL, in 2015. He has earned two top five Hot 100 hits: “Gangnam Style” (No. 2, 2012) and “Gentleman” (No. 5, 2013). Suga previously sent one solo entry onto the Hot 100, his Juice WRLD team-up “Girl of My Dreams” (No. 29 peak, December).

Continuing BTS’ domination on Hot Trending Songs, Jin’s “Yours” and “Super Tuna” rank at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, and Jungkook’s “Stay Alive” places at No. 6. Also in the top 10, V’s “Christmas Tree” charts at No. 9.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, iKON’s “But You” debuts at No. 7, marking the group’s first appearance. It’s the title track from the act’s EP Flashback, released May 3.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.\

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.