BTS’s Jimin Bags First Solo U.K. Top 10 With ‘Like Crazy’

BTS’s Jimin is on fire in the U.K., where “Like Crazy” (via BigHit Entertainment) blasts into the top 10, at No. 8.

Lifted from his debut LP FACE, “Like Crazy” is the highest U.K. chart appearance from a solo member of BTS, beating his own previous record, set just one week earlier with “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” which reached No. 30.

“Like Crazy” impacts the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart, published March 31 and led by Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed,” which fires to No. 1 on debut.

Prior to Jimin’s two latest singles chart appearances, the only other BTS band member to enter the U.K. top 40 with a solo number was J-Hope, whose “One The Street” collaboration with J. Cole reached No. 37.

The seven-member K-pop superstar group — comprised of J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — has four U.K. Top 10 singles to date as a group, with “Dynamite,” “Butter” and Coldplay collab “My Universe” all hitting No. 3, and “Life Goes On” peaking at No. 10.

The boyband also has two U.K. No. 1 albums as a collective: 2019’s Map of the Soul – Persona and 2020’s Map of the Soul – 7.

As the K-pop superstars’ seven members explore their respective solo careers, he’s the fifth to snag a U.K. top 100 solo hit. Previously, Jungkook’s “Stay Alive” (No. 89), Jin’s “The Astronaut” (No. 61), and RM’s “Indigo” (No. 45) impacted the Official U.K. Singles Chart, along with J-Hope’s “On The Street”.

