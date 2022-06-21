Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: BTS, Carrie Underwood & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured BTS‘ new single “Yet to Come” and Carrie Underwood‘s latest LP, Denim & Rhinestones.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

BTS scored three No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 and then another three in 2021. Will “Yet to Come” become its seventh chart-topper when it debuts on next week’s chart: Yes or No?

Answer: No. “Yet to Come” debuts at No. 13 on the latest Hot 100. It also launches at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Will Denim & Rhinestones become Carrie Underwood‘s 10th No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Underwood’s latest LP debuts at No. 2 on the latest Top Country Albums chart, behind Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album. Still, Underwood earns her 10th top 10 in as many visits to the survey, dating to her arrival with Some Hearts in 2005.

This week’s questions are:

Which album will be higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache or Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers?

Drake released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind on Friday (June 17). Will all of its 13 of its proper songs be in the top 20 of next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.