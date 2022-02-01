BTS’ ‘Butter’ Returns to No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart, Tying SB19 for Most Weeks on Top

BTS‘ “Butter” rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Feb. 5), powered by Twitter, returning to the top for a seventh total week, and for the first time since December.

With the song’s latest reign, it ties SB19‘s “Bazinga” for the most weeks spent atop the chart, dating to the list’s October launch. “Bazinga,” which falls to No. 2 on the latest list, surpassed “Butter” for the mark on last week’s ranking.

“Butter” leads with 9.7 million Twitter mentions in the Jan. 21-27 tracking week (up 5%). The song dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June, and ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on the latest Hot Trending Songs chart, BamBam’s “Slow Mo” fast-tracks 7-3 in its second week. The song is the first collaboration between the GOT7 member and American R&B singer Pink Sweat$ (who co-wrote it).

Yena’s “Smiley,” featuring Bibi, debuts at No. 19 on Hot Trending Songs, earning both singers their first entries. Yena is a former member of K-pop girl group Iz*One, with “Smiley” the lead single from her debut solo EP of the same name, released Jan. 17.

Plus, K-pop supergroup GOT the Beat scores its first Hot Trending Songs appearance with “Step Back” at No. 20. The song has already landed on other Billboard charts, including the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The act consists of singer BoA, Girls’ Generation members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet members Seulgi and Wendy and aespa’s Karina and Winter.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.