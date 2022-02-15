BTS’ ‘Butter’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart as Jungkook Makes Solo Debut

BTS‘ “Butter” spends a ninth week at No. 1, the most of any hit to date, on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Feb. 19), powered by Twitter.

The song, which is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards April 3, leads with 6 million Twitter mentions (down 22%) in the Feb. 4-10 tracking week. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June. It also ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

“Butter” broke out of a tie with SB19’s “Bazinga” a week ago for the most time atop the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, dating to its launch in October.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, NCT’s MARK scores his first solo entry on the chart, as “Child” debuts at No. 9. MARK announced the song Jan. 28 and released it Feb. 4. NCT has tallied two entries on the tally (“Dreaming,” “Earthquake”); NCT 127 has also scored two (“Sticker,” “Favorite”); and NCT U has logged three (“Universe [Let’s Play Ball],” “Beautiful,” “Ok!”).

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s new collab “Do We Have a Problem?” debuts at No. 10, scoring both artists their first appearances on Hot Trending Songs. The song marks their first collaboration and concurrently soars in at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Plus, BTS’ Jungkook notches his first solo Hot Trending Songs entry, as “Stay Alive” starts at No. 16. He released the song in conjunction with 7FATES: CHAKHO, a web-novel and comic released by BTS. Notably, his BTS bandmate SUGA is a producer of the track. BTS has so far sent five tracks onto Hot Trending Songs.

