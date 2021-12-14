BTS’ ‘Butter’ Returns to No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart After Holiday Remix

BTS‘ “Butter” rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Dec. 18-dated weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, adding a sixth total week on top.

The song leads with 2.9 million Twitter mentions (up 99%) in the Dec. 3-9 tracking week.

The single’s return to the summit can be attributed in part to a new holiday remix of the song, released Dec. 3. The track previously spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, marking the longest reign of 2021.

BTS has now led the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart for seven of the chart’s eight weeks of existence. It ruled the inaugural ranking with “Permission to Dance” and then with “Butter” for the next five weeks. SB19’s “Bazinga” took a turn atop the Dec. 11 survey and ranks at No. 2 this week.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other moves on the latest Hot Trendings Songs chart, IVE’s “Eleven” debuts at No. 4 thanks to discussion of several of the group’s performances of the song, including on the South Korean TV program Show Champion Dec. 8. The track concurrently becomes the act’s first top 10 on World Digital Song Sales (12-9), a week after it marked the group’s first appearance on any Billboard chart.

Plus, Louis Tomlinson’s “Walls” bows at No. 5 amid the latest anticipation for his World Tour, which resumes on Feb. 1. The trek, which began with three shows in 2020 and added one this past August, supports his debut solo LP Walls. (Many of the tour’s shows were either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.) Walls debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in February 2020. One Direction, with Tomlinson as a member, scored four No. 1 albums on the chart in 2012-14.

