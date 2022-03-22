BTS’ ‘Butter’ Extends Its Record With a 14th Week at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

From left: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

BTS‘ “Butter” tallies a record-extending 14th week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated March 26), powered by Twitter.

The track by the South Korean superstars leads with 4.7 million Twitter mentions (up 52%) in the March 11-17-dated survey, according to Twitter. The gains can be attributed, in part, to conversation surrounding the group’s 10 wins at the 2022 Japan Gold Disc Awards on March 14. “Butter” won five awards, including Song of the Year by Download and Song of the Year by Streaming, while BTS won Best Asian Artist. The song is also nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards, to be held April 3, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June. It also ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fellow South Korean boy band Stray Kids score the chart’s highest debut this week, as “Maniac” launches at No. 3. The song earns the group its fourth entry on the ranking so far, and surpasses the No. 4 peak of “Christmas Evel” as its highest charting hit. The track is the lead single from the group’s new release Oddinary, set to debut on next week’s Billboard charts (dated April 2).

Japan’s BE:FIRST also enters in the top 10 of the latest Hot Trending Songs tally, with “Bye-Good-Bye” at No. 8. The track is the group’s second entry on the chart, after “Gifted.,” which reached No. 3 and currently places at No. 9. The cut is the theme to the short-drama series Sayounara no sono mae ni (which roughly translates to “before saying good-bye”).

Plus, South Korea’s (G)I-DLE scores its first placement on Hot Trending Songs, as “Tomboy” debuts at No. 16. The track is the lead single from the group’s debut studio album, I Never Die, released March 14.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.