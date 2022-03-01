BTS’ ‘Butter’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart for 11th Week

BTS‘ “Butter” spends an 11th week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated March 5), powered by Twitter.

“Butter” leads with 4.6 million Twitter mentions, up 13%, Feb. 18-24. On the last day of the tracking week, BTS was honored as the IFPI global recording artist of the year for 2021, becoming the first act to score the nod in two consecutive years. (Per the IFPI, the mantle is a culmination of an act’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats, including streaming and vinyl, and spans an artist’s entire discography.)

“Butter,” which is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June. It also ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

The song extends its record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, dating to its launch in October.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, two Korean pop acts debut, with TREASURE earning its first two entries on the ranking with “Jikjin” and “U” at Nos. 2 and 15, respectively. The songs are on the group’s new EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, released Feb. 15.

NMIXX also makes its first Hot Trending Songs appearance, with “O.O.” at No. 20. The song is on the group’s Ad Mare release, which arrived Feb. 22. (It includes the tracks “O.O.” and “Tank” in both their original and instrumental forms.)

