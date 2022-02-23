BTS’ ‘Butter’ Becomes First Hit to Rule Hot Trending Songs Chart for 10 Weeks

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on Dec. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles.

BTS‘ “Butter” becomes the first title to spend as many as 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, as it continues its command on the ranking dated Feb. 26. (The list launched in October.)

“Butter” leads with 4 million Twitter mentions, down 32%, Feb. 11-17. The track, which is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards April 3, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June. It also ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

BTS’ presence extends to the runner-up rank on Hot Trending Songs, as “Stay Alive” by the group’s Jung Kook’s jumps 16-2 in its second week on the chart. The song was released in conjunction with 7FATES: CHAKHO, BTS’ web-novel and comic. Jung Kook’s BTS bandmate SUGA co-wrote and co-produced the track, which also debuts on the Hot 100 at No. 95.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, TAEYEON’s “INVU” enters at No. 19, becoming her first entry on the chart and marking the only debut on the ranking this week. “INVU” is the title track from the South Korean singer’s new LP of the same name, released Feb. 14.

