BTS’ ‘Butter’ Sets New Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS‘ “Butter” holds at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Feb. 12), powered by Twitter, for an eighth total week at the summit, setting a new mark for the most weeks spent atop the chart.

The song breaks out of a tie with SB19‘s “Bazinga” (which dips from No. 2 to No. 6) to reclaim the mark for the most weeks spent at No. 1 dating to the chart’s launch in October.

“Butter” leads with 7.7 million Twitter mentions in the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 tracking week (down 21%). The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June and ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on the latest Hot Trending Songs chart, Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” debuts at No. 11, earning the Brazilian star her second career entry. Her first, “Faking Love,” featuring Saweetie, reached a No. 13 high on the inaugural ranking in October. Anitta released the new single Jan. 27 and performed it on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 31.

Notably, “Boys Don’t Cry” was co-produced by Max Martin collaborator Rami, who has produced two Hot 100 No. 1s – Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” (1999) and *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” (2000) – as well as six other top 10s by Spears (“[You Drive Me] Crazy,” “Oops!…I Did It Again”), Backstreet Boys (“Shape of My Heart”), Nicki Minaj (“Starships”) and One Direction (“What Makes You Beautiful,” “Live While We’re Young”). Meanwhile, “Boys” co-producer BURNS previously co-produced Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s 2020 Hot 100 No. 1 “Rain on Me.”

Plus, Mark Tuan’s “My Life” debuts at No. 15 on Hot Trending Songs, earning him his second entry, following “Last Breath” in December (No. 16 peak). Tuan is a rapper/singer/songwriter and member of South Korean group GOT7.

