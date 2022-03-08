BTS’ ‘Butter’ & Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ Hit a Milestone on Hot Trending Songs Chart

HYBE's biggest act, BTS. (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS, winners of the Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Artist of the Year awards, pose in the press room during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

BTS‘ “Butter” and Lisa‘s “Lalisa” become the first two titles to have spent as many as 20 weeks each on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart on the latest list (dated March 12), powered by Twitter.

As the chart launched with the ranking dated Oct. 30, 2021, “Butter” and “Lalisa” are the only songs to have spent every week on the chart so far.

BTS Lisa

“Butter” holds the additional distinction of having logged its entire run in the top 10. The track leads for a 12th week, with 3.9 million Twitter mentions (down 14%) in the Feb. 25-March 3 tracking week.

“Lalisa” ranks at No. 17 on Hot Trending Songs, after climbing to No. 3. The song earned 289,000 Twitter mentions in the tracking week.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

The Hot Trending Songs top five is stationary – and includes two BTS members on their own – as below “Butter” are TREASURE’s “Jikjin” at No. 2, a week after it soared in at the top spot; “Stay Alive” by BTS’ Jung Kook at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Dimash Kudaibergen’s “Fly Away” at No. 4, after hitting No. 2; and BTS member Jin’s “Yours” at No. 5, after reaching No. 3.

