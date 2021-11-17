BTS’ ‘Butter’ Leads Hot Trending Songs Chart for Third Week, Taylor Swift Debuts Two Tracks

BTS’ “Butter” holds at No. 1 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Nov. 20), powered by , for a third consecutive week on top.

“Butter,” released on HYBE/BigHit Music/Columbia, reigns with 7.2 million Twitter mentions (up 2%) in the tracking week, which ran from Friday Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 11.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Remy Martin, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday to Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

The continued conversation surrounding “Butter” can be attributed in large part to its nomination for favorite pop song at the American Music Awards, airing this Sunday, Nov. 20, on ABC, after the nod was announced Oct. 28. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning in June.

BTS has now ruled the weekly iteration of Hot Trending Songs for all four weeks of the chart’s existence, as “Permission to Dance” led the inaugural ranking (dated Oct. 30).

Elsewhere in the Hot Trending Songs top five, NCT 127’s “Favorite” jumps 7-2 (2.5 million mentions), thanks to chatter around the Oct. 25 repackaged version of its album Sticker: The 3rd Album, which returns to No. 1 on World Albums and surges 192-32 on the Billboard 200 (17,000 equivalent album units, up 140%, according to MRC Data).

BTS member JIN debuts at No. 6 on Hot Trending Songs with his solo single “Yours” (806,000 mentions). The track was released Nov. 7 on the soundtrack to the South Korean TV series Jirisan.

Powered by conversation surrounding Taylor Swift’s new album Red (Taylor’s Version), released Nov. 12, Swifties pushed two of its tracks onto the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart: its title cut “Red” and longtime fan favorite “All Too Well,” at Nos. 14 and 16, respectively. The set, a re-recording of her 2012 album Red, is set to soar onto next week’s Billboard charts (dated Nov. 27).

Plus, MJ’s “Get Set You,” featuring Kim Tae-Yeon, debuts at No. 18 on Hot Trending Songs (213,000 mentions). The song is the first solo venture for MJ, a member of K-pop group ASTRO. Tae-Yeon is a member of Girls’ Generation.

Keep visiting Billboard.com to check out the constantly evolving rankings, and check back Tuesdays for each weekly seven-day chart.