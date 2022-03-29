BTS’ ‘Butter’ Rolls to 15th Week Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart, Anitta Debuts

BTS‘ “Butter” spends a 15th week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated April 2), powered by Twitter.

The hit by the South Korean superstars leads with 4.7 million Twitter mentions (up 1%) in the March 18-24 tracking week, according to Twitter. The song is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards, to be held April 3 – when the group will also perform. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June and ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, Brazil’s Anitta scores her fourth entry, as “Envolver” debuts at No. 17. The track, from her upcoming fifth LP Girl From Rio, arrives sparked by a TikTok challenge in which users recreate her dance moves in the song’s official video. As previously reported, the song surges from No. 12 to No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and 19-5 on the Global 200.

Anitta previously appeared on Hot Trending Songs with “Faking Love,” featuring Saweetie (No. 13 peak), “Boys Don’t Cry” (No. 11) and “Girl From Rio,” featuring DaBaby (No. 13).

